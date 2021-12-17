Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 150,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,219. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

