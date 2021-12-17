City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Trading Up 2.7%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 1,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 310,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $811.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 112,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.