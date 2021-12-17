Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 2,750 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 12,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,264. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 3.60. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 45.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Civeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Civeo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

