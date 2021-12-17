Civitas Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 170.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Civitas has a total market cap of $108,677.03 and approximately $3,766.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,384,750 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

