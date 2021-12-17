Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 22.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been assigned a CHF 22.20 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Clariant has a fifty-two week low of CHF 18.27 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

