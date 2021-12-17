Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Donald House Sells 10,000 Shares

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CLAR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,514. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $988.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 61.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Clarus by 248.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 564,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

