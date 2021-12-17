Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Shares Up 5.6%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 14,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

About Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

