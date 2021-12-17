Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Up 43.1% in November

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

