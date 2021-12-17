CloakCoin Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $730.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010997 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,737,027 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

