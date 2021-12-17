CM Life Sciences III Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMLT)

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 9,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,928% compared to the typical volume of 227 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of CMLT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 563,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. CM Life Sciences III has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.