CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

