CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

