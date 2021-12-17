CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 38.8% in November

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 96.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,129 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,274,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.71. 4,459,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,636. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

