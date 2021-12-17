Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.54

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 23569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $571.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

