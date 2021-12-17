Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 23,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 677,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

