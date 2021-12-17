Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,760 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

