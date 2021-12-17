CoinPoker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,818.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 5% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $20,818.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

