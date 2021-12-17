Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

