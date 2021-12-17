Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $32,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

