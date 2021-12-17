Collective (CO2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $233,498.17

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $233,498.17 and approximately $288.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00204802 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.