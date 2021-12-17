Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,806 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 2.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 622,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.6% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 267,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE:HASI opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

