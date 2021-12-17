ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 62.7% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 121.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,370,095,379 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

