Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stake Cut by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after buying an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 111,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $7,547,000. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $6,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $96.69 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

