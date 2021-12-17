Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,677,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,296,000. AT&T accounts for about 6.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

