Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $95.63 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,729 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 13.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $95,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

