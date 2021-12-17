Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $188.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average of $258.38. The stock has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

