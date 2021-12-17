Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 86,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.55 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average of $242.16. The company has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

