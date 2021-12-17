Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.99 ($6.73) and traded as high as €6.63 ($7.44). Commerzbank shares last traded at €6.41 ($7.20), with a volume of 4,811,207 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.50 ($7.30).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.47 and a 200 day moving average of €5.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.