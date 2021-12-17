Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 49,537 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $322,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.97. 183,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

