Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $353,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

VUG stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

