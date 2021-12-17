Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $101,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. 436,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

