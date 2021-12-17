Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 21,366 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $140,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

XOM traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 337,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

