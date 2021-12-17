Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $131.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $131,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.06. 139,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

