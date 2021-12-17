Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $520.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $520,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

