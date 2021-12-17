Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $84.75 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $84,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,607. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.03 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.