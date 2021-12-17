Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $155,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.45. 19,498,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

