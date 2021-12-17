Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 198,203 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $90,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.05. 41,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

