Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 67,863 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,863 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $144,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,826,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. 48,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.