Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 73,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.55% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $233,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,046. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

