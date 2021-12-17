Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pfizer worth $180,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $59.92. 1,194,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,325,492. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

