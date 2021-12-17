Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 31,592 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.54% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $324,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.67. 70,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.