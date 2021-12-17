Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,602 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $324.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

