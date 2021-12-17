Comparing Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) & Its Peers

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million $1.69 million 26.67 Allied Healthcare Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.99

Allied Healthcare Products’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Allied Healthcare Products Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allied Healthcare Products and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products Competitors 332 1307 2253 85 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Allied Healthcare Products’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Healthcare Products has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.07, suggesting that its share price is 607% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.