Comparing Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and B&G Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods $1.97 billion 1.01 $131.99 million $1.30 23.56

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% B&G Foods 4.23% 14.36% 3.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Benson Hill and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.07%. B&G Foods has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.85%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

