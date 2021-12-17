Comparing Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and IsoPlexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 8.82 $3.81 billion $220.47 3.40 IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.86%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 223.47% 4.19% 3.21% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats IsoPlexis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

