Comparing Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) & Its Peers

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: IMUN) is one of 904 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Immune Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A -28.10% 421.92% Immune Therapeutics Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics $110,000.00 $1.59 million -0.04 Immune Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.01

Immune Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immune Therapeutics. Immune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immune Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immune Therapeutics Competitors 5248 19356 41648 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.52%. Given Immune Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immune Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Immune Therapeutics competitors beat Immune Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

