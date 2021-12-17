Comparing Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 13.94% 9.10% 4.38%

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pernod Ricard and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 5 0 2.56

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Risk & Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.99 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.36 $1.33 billion $1.21 29.50

Pernod Ricard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Pernod Ricard on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.

