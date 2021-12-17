Comparing Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) & Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protagonist Therapeutics and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $59.71, indicating a potential upside of 97.21%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $28.63 million 50.61 -$66.15 million ($2.41) -12.60 Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 655.42 -$73.16 million ($1.82) -11.08

Protagonist Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syndax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics -440.88% -35.08% -30.72% Syndax Pharmaceuticals -678.57% -41.03% -33.87%

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

