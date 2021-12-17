Compound Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $195.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $205.39 or 0.00448028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,205 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.