Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,738.22

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,738.22 ($36.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($36.61). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($36.10), with a volume of 111,080 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.61) to GBX 3,600 ($47.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.70) to GBX 2,900 ($38.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,739.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,738.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.